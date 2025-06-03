This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Justice Fitzpatrick of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He ranks as the nations’s No. 3 CB and the No. 47 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 7 CB and No. 64 overall.

Justice Fitzpatrick, the nation’s No. 3 CB prospect for this cycle, just made a decision known that proves that NIL doesn’t overpower everything in college football.

Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former Alabama All-American and NFL vet Minkah Fitzpatrick, just committed ot play for Georgia football. That’s the two-time national championship program now led by the man who coached his younger brother when he was with the Crimson Tide.

The 4-star CB from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale just took an official visit to UGA this past weekend. DawgNation had heard things went very well.

But it seems like they went even better than that.

Fitzpatrick just shared his commitment edit on his social media. His decision continues a hot streak that has already seen two commitments come out of this past weekend’s official visitors.

He now becomes the program’s second Top 50 overall commitment and the 12th overall commitment for the 2026 cycle. With this decision, he now becomes the program’s second-highest-rated commitment of the class.

The 6-foot-plus, 185-pounder trails only 5-star QB Jared Curtis in the national rankings for Georgia’s current commitments. His decison now draw UGA very close to overtaking Clemson for the nation’s No. 5 overall recruiting class.

That’s even thought Clemson has three more commitments than the Dawgs.

Check out his junior film below.

