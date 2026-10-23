Morning, y’all — and happy Feature Friday!

This week’s question to the DawgNation team was totally different from the ones we’ve done before.

Seeing as it’s a bye week and we’ve got two DawgNation Invasions coming up, I thought it would be fun to go in an off-the-field direction and ask: What’s your favorite tailgate food?

Everyone has one. That go-to snack or treat that hits perfectly and really sets the tone for game day.

Even if our team is working Saturdays and doesn’t usually get to “tailgate” in a traditional sense, we’ve all been in plenty of football environments where the perfect tailgate food has made it just a little better.

As always, we’ll have our trivia and more football content at the bottom of the newsletter:

Jeff Sentell: “I’m a Southern man at heart, so I’d have to go with deviled eggs. That’s my pregame warm-up. If I spy a spread without deviled eggs, I start wondering whether I’m at a 3-star tailgate or not the main event. I prefer a clear paprika drizzle on top, but I keep an open mind about a good deviled egg.”

Mike Griffith: “Saturdays have been work days for me for 33 years, so tailgates are part of the walk to the ‘office’ and I have always appreciated taking note of the difference setups and the occasional invitation to enjoy a treat on the way in.

“Our DawgNation Invasions have allowed me to spend a couple of hours with fans at the events we have hosted, such as the ones we have coming up in Atlanta and in Oxford, Mississippi, for Georgia’s next two games. I will be looking for grilled chicken — my favorite Southern delicacy — with seasoning, sauce or veggie sides. It’s the tastiest, healthiest option available and has become the one I enjoy the most.”

Connor Riley: “Buffalo chicken dip. Doesn’t matter if you make it from scratch or pick it up from your local grocery store. It’s impossible to have a bad time standing around the tailgate as you shovel buffalo chicken dip into your mouth. Regular tortilla chips are the preferred method but don’t hesitate to throw some on some slider buns if you do have to be social over the course of the tailgate.”

Cody Chaffins: “Love a dip. Seven-layer dip is a favorite, but I am also down for a buffalo chicken dip. Cincinnati in-laws make a mean Skyline Chili dip.”

Our account executive Farredeh Pippin is a fan of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay sausage balls. She made a double batch last weekend and said they were all gone before the game started.

And here’s my favorite tailgate food: I almost included a recipe for my favorite chili (I make it with a bit of a spicy kick), especially because I love how the tailgate spread can fluctuate once we get some chillier weather in the fall and winter and a slow cooker comes into play.

But honestly, one of my favorite tailgate foods of all time has got to be a good old chicken wing. It’s a simple classic that is always going to be a hit. My favorite flavor is lemon pepper, but a nice medium is always up there. Ranch for dipping sauce, and, if I had my way, we’d go all flats, though that can be tough to find.

Trivia time

What is scientifically proven to be the best tailgate food?

(Just kidding! Here’s the real trivia question: Who are the only two FBS schools to win 11-plus games every season since 2021? You already know one of these.)

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

Since we’re on the topic of tailgating, I wanted to remind everyone of our DawgNation Invasions coming up.

Folks can enjoy:

Complimentary food and beverages

Special appearance by DawgNation talent

Exclusive DawgNation giveaways

… and much more.

We’re excited to see you, get your tickets here.

Smart calls out ‘biggest weakness’ with Georgia’s special teams play

Special teams has always been a major emphasis for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

He’s never been shy about using special teams to swing games. Think back to the surprise onside kick against Texas last season or Brett Thorson’s booming punt to pin Tennessee deep in the 2022 win.

That emphasis has not changed this season for Georgia. But the execution undoubtedly has.

Against Auburn last week, Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring had a 53-yard field goal attempt blocked. The week before, he missed a 39-yard field goal.

The blocked field goal was somewhat rushed, as Gunner Stockton had to come racing back onto the field as the team’s holder.

“Gunner thought we were punting and just came off the field because it was a little bit longer of a field goal,” Smart said. “But I never thought to burn the timeout, for me, because I don’t really believe in burning timeouts when you need them for extra possessions.”

Sacovie White-Helton has muffed a punt in each of the previous two games. The Bulldogs have been fortunate to recover both of those.

In that same two-game stretch, Georgia has started nine different drives inside its own 15-yard line.

By comparison, only four times this season has a Georgia opponent started inside their own 15-yard line against the Bulldogs.

Only one punt of Drew Miller’s has been downed inside the 10-yard line.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (right) is tackled by Auburn defensive backs AnQuon Fegans (center) and Sylvester Smith-Reed at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (center) kicks a 23-yard field goal for the go-ahead points against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Georgia and Ohio State