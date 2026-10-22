Last Saturday wasn’t all bad. At least some recruits were impressed.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell discuss the three new players the Dawgs have picked up since the Auburn game, including a couple of flips.

We will tell you why Georgia is high on 2028 4-star OL Koehn Dial, 3-star 2027 S Braylon Miller from Newton Co. and 4-star JUCO DL Christian Mays. Then we hear from one of the top 2028 players in the country, Kam McGee on why he is so impressed with UGA and SEC football.

Later, we sit down with another recent UGA commit 4-star JUCO CB Alius Mayo on why he chose Georgia.Then Kaylee brings you Mansell’s Details with the top recruit highlights of the week, including Braylon Miller’s incredible game which included a receiving TD, a pick six and two passing TDs.

Finally a look at the top targets in our 2028 class breakdown. DawgNation will broadcast Mark Richt’s Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl on Wednesday at 6pm.

If you’d like to donate to his great causes you can do so below.

UGA’s Isakson Center for Neurological disease research – https://richtsdawgbowl.com

Mercy Health Center: Benefit those who are underinsured get health services in Athens – https://mercyhealthcenter.net

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia: Feeding the less fortunate – https://foodbanknega.org/dawgbowl

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/