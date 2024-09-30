Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what how much they should panic after the close win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 41-34 loss at Alabama.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s 41-34 loss to Alabama

If Georgia didn’t know it was in for a battle when it walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium, it certainly knew by halftime. The Bulldogs trailed 30-7 at the break with all the momentum rolling behind the Crimson Tide.

Then UGA bit back and even briefly earned a one-point lead before Alabama broke its heart once again, this time by a 41-34 count. Georgia looked much sharper in the second half but proved to dig itself in too deep in the first 30 minutes.

Kirby Smart is now 1-6 against the Crimson Tide, the only win coming in the 2021 CFP National Championship. Georgia is 0-2 against Alabama since then.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and is familiar with last-minute battles against Alabama.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from both locker rooms and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.