The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.

Tick. Tick. Tick.

Look at the clock. The clock’s hands might just be swimming in molasses this week, but slowly and surely we are creeping closer to all being back Between the Hedges on Saturday for Marshall.

While we all wait, the DawgNation crew found the time this week to all get on the same page with a few Georgia football predictions for the 2025 season.

Our most recent topic teed up the crystal ball predictions for what kind of numbers Gunner Stockton would put up in his first year as “QB1″ since his explosive days at Rabun County High School.

We shift to the other side of the ball for this one.

Who will be the Defensive MVP for Georgia football in 2025?

Brandon Adams: KJ Bolden

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt /Dawgnation)

Why: I’d love for a true star to emerge from the front seven, but Bolden is probably the safest bet. UGA almost always has great safety play, and Bolden was universally praised for his work as a freshman. He’ll be a household name by the end of the season.

Mike Griffith: Chris Cole

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (18) celebrates after recovering a Tennessee fumble for a Georgia turnover during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Also pictured are Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) and Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2). Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Cole’s versatility opens up the possibility this talented linebacker could fill the stat sheet with sacks, pressures and perhaps even interceptions.

Kaylee Mansell: CJ Allen

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen speaks at a press conference at SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) (Arvin Temkar /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Give me CJ Allen to emerge as UGA’s defensive MVP this season based on his decision making, elite athleticism, and natural leadership at linebacker. After getting meaningful snaps in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Allen now enters year three more confident and comfortable within the Schumann defense. He’s already shown he can handle the pressure and with another offseason of development, he’s ready to take on an even bigger role.

Connor Riley: Christen Miller

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after sacking Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) during their game at at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Flat out, Georgia needs Miller to be a dominant player in 2025. He’s shown he can star in small doses but he needs to be the best player on Georgia’s defense this season, especially given some of the concerns about the defensive line.

Jeff Sentell: Chris Cole

Former 5-star prospect Chris Cole is expected to take a big leap on the field in his sophmore season with Georgia football. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: He’s upgraded to No. 9 for this season. That’s a fitting metaphor to mirror how he’s expecting to level up his play, too. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder can play Kirby Smart’s buzzword “winning football” for the Dawgs on special teams, at inside linebacker, pass rusher and also cover elite SEC backs and tight ends. Cole will be a household name in the SEC before his time in Athens is up.

DAWGNATION HUDDLE THIS WEEK: