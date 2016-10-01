DawgNation to broadcast live from the Georgia bookstore
Looking for something to do before and after the Georgia-Tennessee game?
DawgNation will broadcast live from the Georgia bookstore prior to kickoff and after the key SEC East matchup in Athens. Be sure to stop by to receive smart analysis as the Bulldogs try to improve to 4-1.
Familiar faces will be there. Former Georgia quarterback David Greene and former running back Verron Haynes will be special guests.
