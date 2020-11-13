Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details a nice little part of the Brock Vandagriff story and what he will bring to the University of Georgia.

Brock Vandagriff is known for putting up numbers. The 5-star Georgia QB commit is adept in that area with his status as a 5-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings for 2021.

His career totals (34 games) up to this point:

501 completions in 740 attempts (67% completions)

8123 passing yards, 87 TDs and 14 INTs

263 carries for 1739 yards and 42 TDs (6.6 yards per carry)

Freshmen year as a WR: 34 catches for 472 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and 4 TDs

40 career punts for 1401 yards (35 yards per punt) in 2017 and 2020 and he’s dropped seven boots inside the 20 with a career-long of 57 yards

His recent high school film for the first eight games of his senior season offers that up.

That opening clip is impressive. So is that sidearm flip throw and those deep shot completions where the ball travels 45 yards in the air.

But maybe not as much as his most recent lift in the weight room. Vandagriff put up a power clean 315 pounds this week at Prince Avenue Christian.

That lift is below. He’s almost at the point where he can power clean 5-star future teammate Amarius Mims soon. Mims, his good friend and fellow UGA commit, is weighing around 330 pounds these days.

Been a long time comin!!! Thank you God! 5 lbs. from school record. 🌊 #315 pic.twitter.com/r7PLssq5eP — brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) November 13, 2020

That tweet caught some eyes on social media, including a tweeted response from a future Georgia WR and the most prolific pass catcher in Georgia football history.

.@GeorgiaFootball your best player has to be your hardest worker. #GoDawgs https://t.co/dbE6r3iVde — TE Wr Academy (@TEwracademy) November 13, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Vandagriff has been chasing that school record of 320 pounds on that lift for some time. It is a grown man lift. He was able to power up 300 pounds back in January as he reached the 1,000-pound club for his Wolverines.

Reached the 1,000lb club today! Been a long time goal of mine… Finished the week off with this 300lb power clean. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/MxuCKtlraT — brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) January 31, 2020

As memory serves, former Georgia QB Jake Fromm was also pretty strong in his lifts as a senior in high school. Fromm’s power clean was also right at the 300-pound mark in high school, too.

Vandagriff, an All-American Bowl choice for the 2021 class, will enroll at Georgia in January. His Wolverines are 7-1 so far this year and are off tonight.

Prince Avenue Christian is a bonafide team to beat for the Georgia High School Association’s Class A private state championship this year.

Brock Vandagriff: What will make him great

Vandagriff was recently honored as an All-American Bowl choice earlier this fall. DawgNation put together a short post chronicling the honor, but also what has led to it.

His father Greg, who is also his head coach at Prince Avenue Christian, summed up the career journey for Brock up to this point by explaining what it meant to him to see his son recognized as an All-American.

“I believe it is just a culmination of a lot of hard work that has paid off,” Brock Vandagriff said. “He has a lot of talent but if you do not develop that talent with hard work, lifting and academics then it’s just like [you] have a bunch of tools but no idea how to use them to build anything.”

“For a handyman, it is about the tools but if you do not develop your skills then the handyman does not work and feed his family. Make sense? God gives us all a specific set of tools. Some people develop their skills and become very proficient but others do not and become failures.”

He has lot of tools. What does Greg Vandagriff think is his son’s greatest tool as a football player? That query prompted an insightful response.

“The desire to win drives his desire to workout, compete, watch the film or whatever hurdle you place in front of him. He will do it if it leads to winning.”

His father gauged his son’s greatest QB tool as his accuracy. But his specific answer to that question was something a lot broader than his ability to deliver the football where it has to be with precision.

That’s not it. That’s too narrow.

“However, the desire to win will lead to sacrifice, waking up early, staying up late, etc,” his father said.

RELATED: How did Georgia wind up with Brock Vandagriff?