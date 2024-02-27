ATHENS — Dell McGee is leaning on his ties to the Univesity of Georgia as he fills out his first coaching staff at Georgia State.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, McGee is set to hire Jim Chaney as his offensive coordinator and Kevin Sherrer as his defensive coordinator.

All three worked together at Georgia. Chaney served as the offensive coordinator from 2016 through 2018, while Kevin Sherrer was the outside linebackers coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Georgia.

McGee was Georgia’s running backs coach from 2016 through this past season. He worked at Georgia for eight years, and was the last remaining staff member from Kirby Smart’s first staff at Georgia.

McGee was named the head coach at Georgia State on Friday, replacing Shawn Elliott.

McGee was formally introduced as the head coach at Georgia State on Monday. But before turning his full focus to the Panthers, McGee took the time to recognize how important Kirby Smart was in getting McGee to this point in his career.

“I must thank Coach Smart and the University of Georgia starting with Greg McGarity, Josh Brooks, Kirby’s wife Mary Beth and a lot of other colleagues I worked with at the University of Georgia that believed in me, gave me a lot of confidence in taking this job,” McGee said at his introductory press conference. “I can’t thank them enough for everything I learned and what we’re going to do here at Georgia State University.”

Georgia has lost four assistant coaches from its staff this offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Smart replaced McGee and Bryan McClendon with Josh Crawford and James Coley. Like McGee, Chaney and Sherrer, Coley was on the 2016 Georgia staff.

Crawford meanwhile worked at Georgia Tech this past season, along with Sherrer.

“We are excited to have Coley and his family back in Athens,” Smart said. of Coley and Crawford “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition. As for Josh, I’ve had the pleasure of observing his career unfold over the years and have been consistently impressed. His hard work and the significant impact he’s had coaching football in our state have earned him this opportunity.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson take over for Fran Brown and Will Muschamp. Like McGee, Brown got a head coaching job, while Muschamp is moving into an analyst role.

The Bulldogs will begin spring practice on March 12. The team’s annual G-Day scrimmage is set for April 13.