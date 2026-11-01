Florida
8
Final
27
Georgia
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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s punishing win vs. Florida
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
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Final grades from Georgia football win over Florida
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart knows Georgia left some plays on the field offensively.
Connor Riley
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Miami projects atop CFP rankings, Ohio State, 2-loss SEC teams complicate …
ATLANTA — Miami survived North Carolina and is positioned to be atop the first College Football Playoff rankings when they are released on Tuesday night.
Mike Griffith
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Demello Jones shrugs off ‘deja vu’ moment in 27-8 win over Florida
ATLANTA — Georgia cornerback Demello Jones didn’t want to get too caught up in the payback moment he enjoyed against Florida quarterback Aaron Philo.
Mike Griffith
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Kirby Smart warns the rest of college football after Georgia’s big win …
ATLANTA — Georgia’s offense didn’t play great on Saturday against Florida.
Connor Riley
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