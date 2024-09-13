Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested on Thursday night by the Athens Clarke County Police on five driving-related charges, all of which are misdemeanors.

Harris was booked at 10:40 p.m. ET on charges of reckless driving, use of safety belts, operation of an unregistered vehicle without a license plate, no proof of insurance and affixing materials that reduced visibility of windows/windshield.

The sophomore cornerback was released on $50 bond at 11:49 p.m. ET.

Harris has been a report of the Georgia cornerback rotation thus, competing with Julio Humphrey to start opposite Daylen Everette. If Harris does not play this weekend, freshman Ellis Robinson would see an uptick in snaps.

Georgia will put out an availability report on Friday night that could provide some clarity as far as Harris’ status for this weekend’s game against Kentucky.

Running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for Georgia’s game against Clemson due to a violation of university policy. However, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White and Bo Hughley were all arrested on driving-related charges this offseason and were not suspended.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. ABC will broadcast the game.