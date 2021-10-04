Devonte Wyatt named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after Arkansas performance

100221 ATHENS: Georgia defenders Nakobe Dean (from left), Devonte Wyatt, and Nolan Smith celebrate after Wyatt sacked Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson during the first quarter in a 37-0 shut out over Arkansas in NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
