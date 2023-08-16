ATHENS — Georgia’s biggest offseason addition is not all that big. He’s not one of the hulking 5-star players Georgia brought in. Nor is he the fastest player at his position either. That likely belongs to Arian Smith, one of the fastest players in college football.
But expectations are high for transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett. And so far, the Missouri transfer is meeting them.
Lovett has been a fixture with the first-team offense this fall, working out of the slot position. He impressed with Missouri a season ago, leading the Tigers in receiving.
And his new teammates took quick notice of Lovett.