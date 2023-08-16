“He came in during spring and got right into the playbook. His ability to learn the plays right away,” Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said of Lovett on Tuesday. “His athletic ability, he’s super fast, super quick. Great hands, great route running. I feel like he’s going to be an extra tool for us to use this year. Great person, great player. He’s put in a lot of work for us this year and he’ll contribute for us this year.”

Georgia’s offense figures to rely more on its wide receivers this year, in part because of the addition of Lovett. He was one of two transfers the Bulldogs brought in at the position this offseason, as Georgia also added Rara Thomas. Georgia also brought in three freshman wide receivers as well, but Lovett has been the fastest to adapt to Georgia’s standards.

Lovett has a chance to become a very well-known name for the Bulldogs should he continue to perform as he has to start the 2023 season. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently circled Lovett as one of the players with the most to gain during the 2023 season.

If he improves on what he did at Missouri last season, he has a chance to shoot up NFL draft boards.

“Lovett enters as an unproven work-in-progress and was essentially a gadget player at Missouri, but I see potential to round out his game and truly improve under Bobo and the Georgia staff,” Miller wrote. “He is one of the biggest potential risers at wide receiver in the draft class, and if he hits the ground running, Lovett could quickly shoot into the top-50 conversation.”