ATHENS — For the first time this fall, the Georgia Bulldogs were out on the practice field. The Bulldogs were just in helmets on Thursday morning, as the team will take a few practices to get acclimated before going full pads.

While it wasn’t the hottest practice on record, it was certainly muggy due to the early morning thunderstorms. And while some Georgia players were adjusting to the climate, Kirby Smart wasn’t cutting anyone any slack.

“We want to get better and we want our players to grow and get better,” Smart said on Wednesday. “You don’t get better by not practicing. We’re going to be physical, we’re going to go against each other and we’re going to compete.”

The Georgia head coach got on multiple newcomers about either the lack of running to the next drill or having their helmets off. Among those who got a taste of Smart on the microphone include wide receiver Dominic Lovett, linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daniel Harris and wide receiver Tyler Williams.