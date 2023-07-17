NASHVILLE — When addressing the media on Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz ran through just about the entire roster as he previewed Missouri’s team for the upcoming season.

But he also spent a bit of time talking about one player who won’t suit up for Missouri this fall. That would be Dominic Lovett, who transferred from Missouri to Georgia this offseason.

Lovett was Missouri’s leading receiver and an All-SEC player in 2022. While Drinkwitz is excited about the direction of his team, there’s no doubt he probably wishes Lovett was still on it.

“Yeah, there’s no replacing Dominic Lovett,” Drinkwitz said. “Dominic Lovett is his own player and has his own unique characteristics and competitive spirit, and wish him the best in his new opportunity.”