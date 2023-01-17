Dawgnation Logo

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

Georgia football-Kirby Smart-wide receivers-Dominick Blaylock
November 16, 2019 - Auburn - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) dives in the endzon for a 51-yard TD pass, during the Georgia vs. Auburn NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football.

The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.

Blaylock, an in-state product from Marietta who attended Walton High School, missed the entire 2020 season while battling his way back from two ACL knee injuries, the first of which occurred in the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Blaylock had 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown this season., coming up with a key first-down grab in Georgia’s thrilling 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal win over Ohio State.

“Whenever my name is called I just try to execute and help my team in any way possible,” Blaylock said, asked about accepting a lesser role in the receiving game than he had prior to his injuries. “I work hard and do my best to help the outcome for my team.”

Blaylock played in all 15 games for the national champion Bulldogs and was on the field for 152 offensive snaps — fifth-most among the Georgia receivers.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldogs receivers room is in a state of flux with two transfers coming in and veteran Kearis Jackson announcing his intention to declare himself eligible for the NFL draft.

Georgia receivers room (1-13-23)

(at time of publication)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Arian Smith

Dillon Bell

Jackson Meeks

Transfer in: Dominic Lovett, Missouri

Transfer in: Rara Thomas, Mississippi State

Incoming freshman: Tyler Williams

Incoming freshman: Anthony Evans

Incoming freshman: Yazeed Haynes

Kearis Jackson, declared for NFL draft

Dominick Blaylock, entered the NCAA portal

Ladd McConkey, yet to announce future intention

Adonai Mitchell, yet to announce future intention

UGA News

NextGeorgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …
Leave a Comment