Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia career might include stop at Senior Bowl

There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources.

But the direction of the NFL to more open sets and mobile quarterbacks — along Bennett’s playmaking throughout the 2022 season — has many in personnel departments reconsidering their early reads.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a former NFL assistant who has worked with Bennett the past three years, explained how the pro game has been in transition.

“There’s more of the high school game that got to college and the college game that’s in the NFL in terms of spread,” Monken said last week at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “I mean, all you got to do is watch the Chiefs and the Dolphins, and you’re seeing spread offense, motion shifts, RPOs.

“So you’re seeing a lot of that that carries over because that’s what quarterbacks are comfortable with, at least what they’ve done.”

The Senior Bowl practices leading up to the game are invaluable hands-on opportunities for the players to impress.

Hundreds of NFL personnel -- owners, presidents, general managers, head coaches and scouts -- encircle the field and evaluate in person as the players practice side-by-side in drill work.