Dylan Raiola makes public push for Georgia to land 5-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri
Dylan Raiola is the No. 1 prospect in the country and a leader for the Georgia class. And even with the Bulldogs having the No. 1 class, Raiola is doing everything he can to make sure he brings as much talent with him to Athens.
Raiola took to Twitter to make a public push for the Bulldogs to land defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri. Like Raiola, Nwaneri is the No. 1 player at this position, as both On3 and 247 see the Lee’s Summit, Mo. product as the top 2024 defensive lineman.
