Georgia staved off elimination Tuesday night with a 2-0 win over Texas. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns for the second time in three days and will now face Oklahoma Wednesday at 7 p.m.

​What was billed as a potential high-scoring affair turned into quite the pitchers’ duel between UGA’s Dylan Vigue and Texas’ Luke Harrison. Each came into their respective outings with some uncertainty but put any doubts to bed with two great starts.

​Through the first four innings, each pitcher was trading blows like two heavyweights in the ring, combining for zero runs, 18 strikeouts and just two hits - both by Texas.

Once the starters were pulled, it became a battle of the bullpens. Fortunately for Georgia, it won the battle after tacking on an insurance run in the seventh and Bogart native Justin Byrd’s heroics in relief.

​Looking at Wednesday’s matchup against Oklahoma, the Sooners will start another freshman on the mound in Nick Wesloski.

The right-hander has made 13 appearances this season - just one start - posting a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings and has a 29-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​Wesloski made his only start of the year during regionals against The Citadel back on May 31, where he threw seven innings, allowed six hits, five runs (three earned), walked three, and struck out as many.

​Oklahoma had success on Monday using a freshman against Georgia and will try to neutralize the best offense in baseball in consecutive games. The Sooners beat Georgia 4-3 on Monday night, earning Tuesday as a day of rest.

Georgia has not announced a starter for the game, but expect another group effort out of the bullpen. Matt Scott and Paul Farley loom as possible options. Georgia used just two pitchers on Tuesday and a total of four through three games.

UGA must win Wednesday in order to force a deciding game on Thursday (time TBD) for a spot in the championship series against either North Carolina or West Virginia.

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