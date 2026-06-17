Georgia and Florida State had been working towards playing a neutral-site game during the 2028 season. It seems the two sides have agreed to a location for the contest.

According to a report from Ira Schoffel of warchant.com, the 2028 game will be played in Nashville, Tennessee.

Neither Florida State nor Georgia has officially confirmed the location of the game.

The two sides had previously agreed to play a home-and-home in 2027 and 2028, but that was called off in May.

“We’re getting creative, working very well together,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in May. “We’ve been down this road before as we work great with the University of Florida on our game. So it’s nothing new. We work closely with them on trying to find an acceptable location that works for both schools.”

Nashville is set to open a new stadium in 2027, as the Tennessee Titans are expected to complete renovations on a new Nissan Stadium in early 2027.

Georgia is already scheduled to make a trip to Nashville in 2028, as it will face Vanderbilt that season on the road.

Georgia and Florida State last met in the 2023 Orange Bowl, a game the Bulldogs won 63-3. Georgia and Florida State last played a home-and-home against each other in 1963 and 1964.

Georgia does still have future nonconference games scheduled against Ohio State and Clemson, in addition to its annual game against Georgia Tech. The games against Ohio State are still set for 2030 and 2031. The games against Clemson are set for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.

The SEC and ACC moving to a nine-game conference schedule did play an impact in both schools opting to move to a one-off neutral site game. Had the original series remained in place, Georgia would’ve had just five homes games during the 2027 season.