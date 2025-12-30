NEW ORLEANS, La. - Perseverance.

That’s the word that freshman DL Elijah Griffin keyed on while describing the story of his freshman season.

“I would say perseverance,” Griffin said. “Because you know, early on, I got hurt against Austin Peay, so my ankle. I wasn’t really able to play my best up until the Florida game, in my opinion. I still haven’t played my best game. So I am just taking process over results and taking things day by day.”

Griffin, the highest-rated prospect of the 2025 signing class, was able to discuss his first year in Athens with the media at the Sugar Bowl team press availability.

While UGA freshmen do not speak to the media after games or during weekly team availability, this was the first opportunity for Griffin to discuss his freshman season on the record.

He was quite colorful in describing his “Welcome to Georgia” moment with the team.

“I have multiple ‘Welcome to Georgia’ moments,” he said. “This guy named Micah Morris, our left guard, came on a pull play. My eyes were in the wrong spot. I think this was during fall camp.”

The tackle had arched in a different direction. Griffin turned his gaze to follow that blocker for a hiccup or two. That’s when he saw Morris coming his way.

“Then I saw him coming down the line, and it was too late,” Griffin said. “He obliterated me. I’m not going to lie.”

The former Savannah Christian star was the No. 1 DT prospect in the nation for his class. He was basically the top prospect at his position from the moment he was first ranked.

Griffin has played in all 13 games this season. He has 18 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack. He made the Freshman All-America Teams for The Athletic, On3, PFF and the Freshman All-SEC team.

What were the biggest things he had to learn?

“I would say the process of knowing things and the playbook,” he said. “Actually wanting to learn your stuff compared to high school.”

The highlight for him was getting his first sack against Charlotte.

“Against Texas, I played one of my best games, but I still didn’t execute,” he said. “It is just looking back at that.”

Griffin has changed his body. He’s up to the 6-foot-5 mark and 305 pounds. He’s changed his body through Georgia’s renowned strength and conditioning program. His body fat is now around 20 percent.

The former 5-star from Pooler already knows what he needs to improve upon for his sophomore season. The first thing would be his eye discipline.

When he does that, he’ll notice big pulling guards like Morris heading his way and will be able to avoid getting obliterated by a future NFL guy.

“I would definitely say my eyes and you knowonfidence, really,” Griffin said. “I feel like confidence is key. If you go out there and you’re not confident, you’re not going to play well. I would just say being more confident and playing with good eyes.”

He’s set his sights on being ALL-SEC next year. That’s a big goal. He has a plan on how to get there.

“Just being more confident, honestly,” he said. “That’s all I can say. Yeah, that’s pretty much it. Just being more confident.”

Griffin shared an interesting story about his former Savannah Christian teammate LaDamion Guyton. Guyton was the nation’s No. 1 EDGE in 2027, but chose to sign with Texas Tech. He also reclassified to the 2026 cycle and signed with the Red Raiders.

At this time last year, many thought Guyton would end up in Athens. Texas Tech won Guyton’s commitment based on one unofficial visit and a significant financial investment.

Did Griffin think he was going to play with Guyton in Athens?

“I did,” Griffin said. “Honestly, I really did. But I told him, ‘Hey, it is your decision. You’re walking in your own path. So I was like, do what’s best for you, because nobody is going to be going to workouts with you. Nobody is going to do x-y-z. It will just be you. You just have to make the right decision for yourself. So I told him all that.”

Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) reacts as Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) attempts a pass during their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

