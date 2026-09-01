ATHENS — Looking at Elyiss Williams, you see why he was a 5-star tight end in the 2025 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, he’s on the short list for most physically impressive players on this Georgia team.

Williams, from Kingsland, Georgia, isn’t afraid to use that gigantic size on the field as if he were a Laestrygonian attacking one of Odysseus’ men

“He’s as physical of a blocker as maybe I’ve seen in my career coaching for a tight end. He strains. He strains to block you,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He enjoys the physicality of what he does.”

It’s easy to compare Williams to former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were both highly touted recruits who were a few doughnuts away from being offensive tackles.

Washington dealt with injuries early in his career, along with starting at Georgia during the 2020 pandemic. By the time his sophomore year rolled around, Brock Bowers was on campus. The Georgia great did siphon off some potential targets from Washington, as Bowers caught a school-record 13 touchdowns in 2021.

Yet Washington found other ways to play winning football. He was also tenacious as a blocker while his receptions climbed every season in Athens. He caught seven passes as a freshman for 166 yards.

Williams put up startlingly similar numbers to what Washington did in his first season in Athens. He finished last year with seven receptions for 117 yards. Unlike Washington, Williams found the end zone in his first college game.

Entering 2026, Williams is not Georgia’s only talented tight end. Lawson Luckie returns while Jaden Reddell had one of the best off-seasons of anyone in the Georgia program.

Williams signed in the 2025 recruiting class with fellow tight end Ethan Barbour, someone who has earned similar praise from the Georgia coaching staff this fall.

Expect both to play for Georgia on Saturday when they open the season against Tennessee State.

“He and Elyiss are physical and not afraid of contact,” Smart said. “Different in different ways, but the other guys in the room complement them. They’ve worked really hard. They’re an asset to our team.”

The next step for Williams comes with regard to his pass-catching. He is more developed at this point than Washington was heading into his second year. Washington only had 10 catches in 2021, though he did play his part in helping Georgia to a national title.

Williams’ work ethic and attitude don’t match the stereotype you’d think for a former 5-star pass catcher.

It’s a big reason why the Bulldogs are so bullish on what Williams brings to the table this year.

“He has really improved as a pass-catcher,” Smart said. “He’s improved as a run-after-catch guy. But to do what he does without compliant or even about his individual numbers, he just works. The guy works. Whether it’s in the run game or the pass-protection game or the passing game, I’ve been really pleased with his effort.”

Be it in the run or pass game, Williams enters the 2026 season ready to be an all-around contributor.

And leave no doubt that he’s not just the next Darnell Washington but a uniquely gifted individual in his own right.

“I mean, he is a special talent,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “You see that. I mean, he’s a special kid more than anything. A kid that loves to work. He comes over here with an unbelievable attitude. Just the smile, his smile is infectious. It’s contagious.”

Kirby Smart raves about Elyiss Williams