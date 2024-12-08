Georgia football saved its greatest heroics of the season for the SEC Championship Game, beating Texas 22-19 in overtime.

Gunner Stockton came off the bench with starting quarterback Carson Beck injured and rallied the Bulldogs from a 6-3 half-time deficit to a 16-16 tie in regulation, and ultimately, the overtime win.

“This kid is a winner,” Coach Kirby Smart said, his voice cracking with emotion. “This kid is special and he’s a winner.”

The Bulldogs (11-2) will next play in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in New Orleans against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half when he took a shot while attempting to throw a Hail Mary.

Stockton, who had appeared in only three games this season in mop-up duty, promptly drove Georgia 75 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead.

Georgia made it 13-10 in the fourth quarter before Quinn Ewers led a game-tying drive capped by Bert Auburn’s 37-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.

UGA won the toss for the overtime and deferred, and after Texas kicked a field goal, Stockton came back on the field for more heroics.

It was Stockton’s scramble for 8 yards down to the 4-yard line — on which his helmet got knocked off — that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Beck, his arm hanging at his side, came back in with Stockton having to miss a play because his helmet came off, and handed off to Trevor Etienne who blasted into the end zone for the walk-off win.

“It was awesome to get to play with the guys and be there for them,” said Stockton, who was 12-of-16 passing for for 71 yards and an interception along with his 8 carries for 8 yards.

“I just tried to give it everything I got to get it into the end zone, it was awesome playing with those guys.”