Texas took a 6-3 lead into halftime over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck appeared to get hurt on the final play of the first half, when his arm and hand were hit as he attempted a Hail Mary.

“He just said his hand got hit as he was throwing it there,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “Guy came all the way around the edge, which peiple do in that situation. He’s got to be aware.”

Smart said Beck “should be” able to return to the game.

The No. 2-ranked Longhorns have dominated statistically, but a stubborn Bulldogs’ defense has stubbornly held them out of the end zone to keep the game close.

Georgia, ranked No. 5, saw Beck complete his first five passes before Texas’ pressure and a three dropped passes contributed to derailing the UGA offense.

Beck is 7-of-13 passing for 56 yards, driving the Bulldogs into Texas’ territory once, leading to a 44-yard Peyton Woodring field goal that cut the Longhorns’ 6-3.

Beck appeared to have a completion for a first down to the Texas 9-yard line, but Arian Smith dropped the ball. Two plays later, Wooding hit the field goal.

Texas has out-gained Georgia 260-54, with Quinn Ewers 16-of-25 passing for 228 yards with an interception.

“They’re not as good as we’re making them,” UGA coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Radio Network at halftime.

“One thing about Georgia, the are able to make adjustments,” ABC commentator Kirk Herbstreit said. “I know the receivers are struggling, but it’s not like they are incapable of making plays.”

Texas hurt itself with 8 penalties for 80 yards, while the Bulldogs have been flagged 2 times for 19 yards.

“Hopefully they call them for a holding one of these times, too,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian told ABC at halftime.

The winner of the game will play in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1.