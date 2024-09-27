Georgia could be getting a big boost going into Saturday’s game against Alabama in the form of Mykel Williams.

The standout edge rusher has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury and has been listed as questionable on the availability report put out by Georgia this week.

But ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who will be broadcasting the game and got a chance to watch Georgia’s game on Thursday, said on the Paul Finebaum Show the Williams and defensive tackle Warren Brinson are “likely to return“ against the Crimson Tide.

Brinson has been listed as probable on this week’s availability report. Like Williams, he has missed the last two games for Georgia.

a third defensive lineman is waiting to see if he will play on Saturday, as Jordan Hall is listed as questionable as well.

Having all three linemen would be huge for Georgia as it faces Alabama’s standout offensive line. Georgia will look for Christen Miller, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to continue to carry the load for this group.

Wide receiver Sacovie White was downgraded to doubtful.

Georgia will also be without guard Tate Ratledge, as he had TightRope surgery on his ankle after sustaining an injury in Georgia’s 13-12 win over Kentucky. He is expected to miss multiple games.

Running back Roderick Robinson and wide receiver London Humphreys will also miss the game.

As for Alabama, linebacker Qua Russaw, running back Richard Young and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander were all listed as probable for the game.

The Bulldogs take on Alabama on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. The SEC will publish availability reports on Friday and a final update 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report: