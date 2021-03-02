ESPN host ‘tired of being burned’ by Georgia

ESPN personality Elle Duncan was a guest on Tuesday’s Paul Finebaun show, and she was asked “if was the year” for the UGA football team.

That launched the Atlanta native into a spirited reply:

“(ESPN colleague) David Pollack said to me at the beginning of last year, ‘You watch them Dawgs this year?’ Watch them do what, David? (He replied) ‘OK, this is the year.’ … It’s every single year. I’m not even going to put that on Kirby.”

Duncan, while smiling, then said her husband had a theory as a long-suffering fan of the Falcons, Braves, Hawks and Georgia Bulldogs – that the state of Georgia is still being cursed because of the Civil War. “We’re still being punished for that. And, as such, we’ll never win anything.”

There was more. “This is where I am at. I’m at the point where Anthony Edwards is the preeminent Georgia star. I’m going basketball at UGA because I’m so tired of being burned. Think about it. The things that have happened to UGA and Georgia sports in general.

“Why would anybody foolishly think we’re going to do anything. Why?”

Thoughts? Please post below.