Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2464 (June 2, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Mark Bowman’s commitment to USC is signaling a showdown over NIL.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for Georgia after one of the Bulldogs’ top recruiting targets, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, abruptly committed to USC.

15-minute mark: I share details about what to like about four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie after Luckie committed to UGA this weekend.

20-minute mark: I react to the Diamond Dawgs’ disappointing loss in the NCAA Regional.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I address some SEC headlines including UGA reportedly joining forces with Alabama to block an unpopular College Football Playoff expansion format.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.