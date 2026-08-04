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15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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15 minutes ago
The 9 players Georgia football needs to have a strong fall camp
Fall practice begins this week for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
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19 hours ago
Georgia football program challenged by ESPN’s Heather Dinich entering 2026 …
Heather Dinich is one of the loudest voices in college football, especially when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
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21 hours ago
Analytics site reveals toughest four-game stretch on 2026 Georgia schedule
Georgia once again enters the 2026 season as national championship contenders. The Bulldogs were the preseason pick by the media to win the SEC,.
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August 3, 2026
Why new eligibility changes won’t help Georgia the way some hope
Two rather newsy items broke on Friday night. The first dealt with the SEC and Big Ten backing the Protect College Sports Act. While the bill is not yet official, it was a …
Connor Riley
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August 2, 2026
As his team aims to repeat as champions, Jarvis Jones leans on lessons …
Jarvis Jones is on the shortlist of best Georgia players of the 21st century.
Jack Leo
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Connor Riley
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