Talyn Taylor was the rare 5-star wide receiver to sign with Georgia.

When the Bulldogs landed Taylor as a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle, he became the program’s first 5-star wide receiver signee since George Pickens in 2019.

Pickens led Georgia in receiving as a true freshman. Taylor’s first year in Athens was almost the polar opposite. He had just two receptions and was largely known for a crucial drop against Alabama. He missed much of the season after breaking his collarbone in practice.

Expectations, though, are still high for Taylor, even after his 2025 season. ESPN’s David Hale tabbed Taylor as Georgia’s X-factor entering this upcoming season.

With plenty of questions surrounding the Georgia wide receiver room, Taylor has the ability to answer the call for the Bulldogs.

“His upside remains incredibly high,” Hale wrote of Taylor. “As a senior in high school, he netted nearly 2,200 all-purpose yards, and his speed could help fill a major void left by the departing Zachariah Branch. Still, for all the obvious buzz, Taylor has a lot left to prove, and Georgia’s other options at receiver are no more established. A breakout year from Taylor could be a game changer for the Dawgs’ offense.”

Georgia’s wide receiver room is the team’s biggest question mark entering the upcoming season. So much so that Kirby Smart acknowledged at SEC Media Days that the room has heard all the chatter and chirping from the national media.

With Branch gone, someone will need to emerge as a top target for quarterback Gunner Stockton. Georgia added Isiah Canion from the transfer portal, with the Georgia Tech transfer receiving plenty of praise from Gunner Stockton and Drew Bobo at SEC Media Days.

But Taylor did generate some buzz as well, even if there is still a wait-and-see approach to the second-year pass catcher.

“He sounds like to me the real deal,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy told DawgNation.

Taylor playing up to his potential would do wonders for a Georgia offense that has plenty of talent elsewhere. Stockton was voted Third Team All-SEC, while the Bulldogs have second-team selections at tight end and running back in Lawson Luckie and Nate Frazier. Center Drew Bobo and left tackle Earnest Greene were first-team selections.

For all the offseason hype though, there’s no guarantee that Taylor breaks out for Georgia. If that ends up being the case, Georgia’s offensive upside will continue to be doubted.

“If he still has a few growing pains to work through, the pressure will be on Mike Bobo, Gunner Stockton & Co. to find ways to get the ball downfield — something they didn’t always do well a year ago,” Hale wrote.

Georgia will be eager to see Taylor have a strong fall camp, setting himself up for the 2026 season. The Bulldogs open against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.