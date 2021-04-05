ESPN’s Todd McShay: Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Justin Fields in ‘Tier 3’ player ratings

ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari joins Justin Fields in “Tier 3” of Todd McShay’s recent ranking of 2021 NFL Draft prospects published on ESPN’s paysite on Monday.

Ojulari a former FWAA Freshman of the Year semifinalist and two-year team captain, led the Bulldogs with 8.5 sacks and anchored a defensive front that led the nation in rush defense the past two years and is ranked No. 26.

Four of the five Georgia players in Todd McShay’s list of top 107 players are defensive backs

McShay had Georgia high school product Trevor Lawrence alone in his “Tier One,” and another 11 players in his “Tier Two.”

Fields, a former Bulldogs quarterback who transferred to Ohio State after his competition with former UGA starter and current Buffalo Bills back-up Jake Fromm, is No. 18 on McShay’s list.

Georgia cornerbacks Tyson Campbell (No. 55) and Eric Stokes (No. 62) were in Tier Five, while Richard LeCounte (No. 83) and DJ Daniel (No. 92) were in Tier Six.

The Bulldogs have five other likely 2021 NFL Draft picks in Center Trey Hill, linebacker Monty Rice, offensive guard Ben Cleveland, defensive back Mark Webb and defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Fields, meanwhile, has turned into a somewhat controversial figure where his NFL draft stock is concerned.

Dan Orlovsky made some critical comments on the Pat McAfee Show, per AwfulAnnouncing.com:

“One, I have heard that he is a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of quarterback. Like, not the maniacal work ethic. I’ve even heard it compared to Justin Herbert, where it was like, dude, when Justin Herbert showed up, he was like a psychopath when it came to working and get ready for the draft. Or even at school, like, “Give me more, I want to work non-stop.” And I’ve heard that there are issues with Justin Fields’ work ethic.

“The second thing is … Where is his desire to go be a great quarterback? I think that there’s a desire to be a big-time athlete, from what is expressed to me, but where is his desire to be a great quarterback? And to be great, you gotta be willing to find the things that you are not good at and just freaking grind on them.”

ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit took offense, leading Orlovsky to qualify his remarks on social media.