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2 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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2 hours ago
Here’s every Georgia Bulldog who made an NFL roster, including 3 undrafted …
Sunday was a big day in the NFL world, as teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players.
Connor Riley
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4 hours ago
Kirby Smart unfazed Lane Kiffin adding NFL Players, other SEC coaches …
Lane Kiffin might ultimately get the last laugh on the SEC adding two former NFL players to LSU’s roster, but Kirby Smart’s not sweating it.
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13 hours ago
Poll watch: 2 voters explain why Georgia lower than others in Top 25
ATHENS -- What’s in a number?
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August 29, 2026
Georgia NFL rookies delivering on draft stock, two projected to start
Georgia’s most recent NFL rookie class might not have the break-out stars of past seasons, but teams are getting what they paid for.
Mike Griffith
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August 29, 2026
Kirby Smart ‘experiments’ with prep, season-opening approach
Kirby Smart is looking at the same Georgia football schedule you are with the Bulldogs opening against Tennessee State followed by Western Kentucky.
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