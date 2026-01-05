clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen announces NFL draft decision
Another Georgia linebacker is off to the NFL, as junior CJ Allen has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Georgia WR Zachariah Branch makes NFL draft decision
Georgia’s leading wide receiver is off to the NFL, as Zachariah Branch declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
OPINION: What to make of the end of the 2025 Georgia football season
NEW ORLEANS, La. - When the 2025 Georgia season ended on New Year’s Night, there was one lockbox image.
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart weigh-in on college football portal ‘chaos’
ATHENS — College football calls the current period of player transactions the “transfer portal,” but Nick Saban refers to it as “chaos.”
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
The NFL draft decisions that will shape the 2026 Georgia football roster
Some Georgia players walked off the field against Ole Miss knowing they had played their final game for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment