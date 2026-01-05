clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen announces NFL draft decision
Another Georgia linebacker is off to the NFL, as junior CJ Allen has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Georgia WR Zachariah Branch makes NFL draft decision
Georgia’s leading wide receiver is off to the NFL, as Zachariah Branch declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
OPINION: What to make of the end of the 2025 Georgia football season
NEW ORLEANS, La. - When the 2025 Georgia season ended on New Year’s Night, there was one lockbox image.
Jeff Sentell
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart weigh-in on college football portal ‘chaos’
ATHENS — College football calls the current period of player transactions the “transfer portal,” but Nick Saban refers to it as “chaos.”
Mike Griffith
The NFL draft decisions that will shape the 2026 Georgia football roster
Some Georgia players walked off the field against Ole Miss knowing they had played their final game for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
