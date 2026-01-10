clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
‘PhillyDawgs,’ Matthew Stafford and James Cook among Georgia stars in NFL …
ATHENS -- Matthew Stafford leads a significant list of former Georgia players in prominent roles with the NFL playoffs about to crank up.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia adds ECU defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle via transfer portal
Safety was an issue all season long for the Georgia Bulldogs. So it’s no surprise that Kirby Smart has been aggressive in getting help via the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What changes for the Georgia football wide receiver room after adding …
ATHENS — After a few anxious days, Georgia gained some clarity on its wide receiver position when it comes to the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart’s place in his rise to star coach at Oregon
ATLANTA -- Dan Lanning spent hours in Georgia football staff meetings and on the UGA practice fields hearing Kirby Smart bark out orders while building championship teams.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What recent transfer portal additions mean for Kirby Smart, 2026 Georgia …
ATHENS — Thursday proved to be a fruitful day for the Georgia program when it comes to the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment