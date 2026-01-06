clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia offensive tackle announces plan to enter transfer portal
Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is the latest player to enter the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
As Georgia dips into the transfer portal for wide receiver help, here is …
ATHENS — Zachariah Branch was everything Georgia could’ve wanted out of the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
What we learned about the direction of the Georgia football program after …
ATHENS — There’s been a lot to sift through in the wake of Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
Former Georgia defensive back Jaden Harris announces transfer destination
Former Georgia defensive back Jaden Harris has found a new home, as he announced his commitment to Kansas on Monday.
Connor Riley
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen announces NFL draft decision
Another Georgia linebacker is off to the NFL, as junior CJ Allen has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
