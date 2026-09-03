Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.

Carr sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday, writing that his office is prepared to “use all legal means necessary to protect the University of Georgia, student athletes, and the integrity of college athletics.”

Carr, per ESPN, has encouraged the SEC to take “all measures available” against LSU should the Tigers roster former NFL players this season, including removing or suspending LSU from the league.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin confirmed that Dae’Quan Wright, a tight end released by the Cleveland Browns, along with Junior Tuihalamaka, who played at Notre Dame last season, have been practicing with his team.

According to Kiffin, he met with LSU’s player leadership committee about adding those players, along with other players released by NFL teams, defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and defensive end Jack Pyburn.

Pyburn has since been claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay and will not attempt to return to the college ranks.

“Every one of them was emphatic about, ‘If they can help us win, bring ‘em,’” Kiffin told reporters Monday at his weekly news conference.

Former Oconee County star and current LSU senior linebacker Whit Weeks confirmed the meeting with Kiffin went down as the Tigers’ new coach suggested.

“(Kiffin) said if we don’t want them to come back and play, then they won’t come back,” Weeks said, per LSUTigerswire.USAToday.com. “But we were like, if that’s the rule, we might as well go ahead and take these guys.”

Louisiana state court Judge William Jorden issued a temporary restraining order on Aug. 19 allowing a group of athletes, including players who signed NFL contracts, to pursue another year of collegiate eligibility.

The SEC responded on Aug. 26 by joining the Big Ten in banning players who signed a professional contract or have been on a professional team from being on one of its conference members’ rosters.

The ACC and Big 12, which, along with the Big Ten and SEC, make up the “Power 4” conferences, also voted to ban former professional players from returning to play college sports.

Jorden ruled last Friday that the SEC is not allowed to punish schools if they play a college football player who returns to campus after signing a contract with an NFL team.

A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in which, Sankey is scheduled to appear, per Yahoo.

Carr explained why he takes issue with the legal events that have transpired involving this case.

“The substance and scope of those orders obviously raise serious legal concerns,” Carr said of the court rulings in Louisiana.

“However, the more immediate concern is that after the temporary orders took effect, one of the SEC’s member institutions, Louisiana State University (LSU), indicated its plans to ignore the Conference policy by opting to roster one or more pro athletes this season.

“It is no coincidence that the very institution set to potentially use this temporary order to flout the SEC’s rule is in the trial court’s own backyard.”

Kiffin said on the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday that this lawsuit involves athletes “from a lot of different sports in a lot of different states,” and “we’ll wait to get more information (Thursday) and more guidance from the SEC.”

Tom Mars, an accomplished Georgia NCAA trial attorney and former general counsel, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Walmart, said on Monday after studying this case that, “hands down, the SEC is going to win this case.”

Mars explained in a Yahoo.com article that “the SEC is vastly different than the NCAA when it comes to the legal claim that the plaintiffs are advancing,” and “it is not going to be possible for them to sustain that claim.”

Per Carr’s letter, obtained by ESPN, the Georgia AG wrote that, “College athletics are for college athletes only, and we are grateful the SEC has taken swift action to maintain that standard. However, the rules cannot be ignored or twisted to benefit one coach, one institution, or one program, and we refuse to stand by while that happens.”

Two-time national championship coach Dabo Swinney, whose Clemson team is scheduled to open the season at LSU at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, was outspoken on the issue at his Monday press conference.

“That outside stuff, we just kind of, no pun intended, we just stay in our lane here at Clemson…,” Swinney said. “But it’s embarrassing; it really is. We have no rules. There’s no governance. It’s a joke. There’s zero rules. When you enforce rules, someone just goes and finds a judge to say, ‘no, you can’t enforce that rule.’

“Never did I think I’d be living in an era like this. But that’s where we are.”