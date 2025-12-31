clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Gunner Stockton: ‘the recipe’ for a Georgia Sugar Bowl victory
NEW ORLEANS — Gunner Stockton knows the assignment, and this time, he knows exactly how to execute it.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart shares the plan for what Colbie Young, Ethan Barbour can do …
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia will have two more weapons available for its upcoming College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
Ole Miss star ‘perfectly fine,’ overcoming shoulder injury to face Georgia …
NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss tailback Kewan Lacy has declared himself “perfectly fine” to play in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
Mike Griffith
What we learned: The latest on Ryan Puglisi, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and …
NEW ORLEANS — Ryan Puglisi may not factor all that much into Georgia’s present plans at the quarterback position.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart reveals Sugar Bowl blueprint for layoff, keys for success
NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart had a vision for this Georgia football team entering spring drills last March, and he didn’t exactly know what it would lead to this season.
Mike Griffith
