Georgia announces attendance policy for 2021 G-Day

The University of Georgia has announced that capacity for 2021 G-Day will be at 20 to 25 percent, in line with what Georgia did this past fall for home games. For Georgia’s three home games in 2020, the school announced an attendance of 20,254.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had previously stated that G-Day is set for April 17. In the statement announcing the attendance policy, Georgia once again confirmed that date.

A time and television network have not yet been announced for the spring scrimmage.

Tickets for the game will be $10, with proceeds donated to a local charity. For Hartman fund donors, tickets can be requested starting on March 1. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on March 15.

The school gave further guidelines for the ticketing policy for the spring scrimmage.

• 2020 Hartman Fund donors who were only allocated tickets to the cancelled Vanderbilt game this past season. Magill Society members will also be included in this initial group. • 2020 Hartman Fund donors who converted any amount of their remaining balance towards COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund. • All remaining 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors. The Georgia Bulldog Club (TGBC) Priority Points will be used to allocate tickets in each of these groups in the event that all available tickets are sold. Reserved ticket locations will be based on cumulative TGBC Priority Points among those who request tickets. • UGA Faculty, Staff and Students will receive communication from the Athletic Association Ticket Office with the opportunity to request G-day tickets. • All remaining tickets, if available, will be on sale to the general public on Monday, March 15.

The school also announced there will be no tailgating for the spring scrimmage.

Georgia will continue to maintain social distance policies, such as wearing a facemask while entering and moving around the stadium.

“Fans will be required to wear a face covering to enter Sanford Stadium and while moving within the facility,” the statement said. “Face coverings may be removed or lowered when seated in a socially distanced manner. COVID-19 sanitizing and mitigation practices will be in place. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium.”

Smart did not confirm a date for when spring practice would start, but it is believed to be March 16.

“We’re always flexible as far as those practice dates due to weather or things that might change but the G-Day date is pretty solid for us there,” Smart said.

Related: Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirms date of 2021 G-Day

The Bulldogs did not get to hold a G-Day last year due to the pandemic. Georgia has a number of key storylines worth following this spring, such as the position battle at cornerback, the development of JT Daniels and the play of the 16 early enrollees.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation