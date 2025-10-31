clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football-Florida: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 5 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how …
Connor Riley
Magnitude of Georgia-Florida, college games skyrocket with CFP rankings on …
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will debut at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night (TV: ESPN), and there will be plenty of data to be deciphered.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Georgia hype video will get you fired up for the World’s Largest …
Georgia will make its annual trip down to Jacksonville this weekend to take on the rival Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
David Pollack challenges Georgia defense to get more ‘creative’ to solve …
ATHENS — It’s been no secret that the Georgia defense has not been up to standard this season.
Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton gives deeply personal reason for why he wants to beat …
Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game has special meaning for quarterback Gunner Stockton. It will be his first time as Georgia’s starting quarterback against the Gators, a game …
Connor Riley
