ATHENS — There is some uncertainty as to whether or not Georgia will have a spring game in 2026.

When asked whether or not the Bulldogs would have G-Day this year, athletic director Josh Brooks did not confirm the annual spring game would be played.

“We’ll see,” Brooks said following Friday’s Athletic Board Meeting. “Everything on that end is building and making those decisions work. We’re kinda just getting through the portal now and we’ll see. But that’s one of those things that is going to be a part of the future calendar discussions. What do spring games look like? What does the calendar of spring football look like? There’s a lot of discussions around that. That’s going to be an evolving process.”

Georgia did have a spring game last year, but it was not televised.

Traditionally, the spring game has been played in April at the conclusion of spring practice. The Bulldogs will get 15 practices to begin shaping the 2026 team.

Spring practice usually begins on the Tuesday after Georgia’s spring break, which would be March 17. That would allow for a possible spring game on April 18.

Sanford Stadium is set to host a concert on April 25, with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Zach Top headlining.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC once again. The Bulldogs did lose in their first College Football Playoff game to Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs bring back significant contributors such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and safety KJ Bolden.

Georgia did make one coaching change this offseason, with Phil Rauscher stepping in for Stacy Searels as the offensive line coach. Searels will remain with the program as an analyst.

The Bulldogs do have some key pieces to replace, with CJ Allen, Christen Miller, Monroe Freeling and Zachariah Branch all entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia did bring in eight players via the transfer portal, with Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion and Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams being the most newsworthy additions. The eight transfer additions will be able to participate in spring practice.