ATHENS — Country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are teaming up for a stadium show at one of college football’s most iconic venues.

The pair announced Saturday during a segment on SEC Nation they will co-headline a concert at Sanford Stadium, the 93,033-seat home of the University of Georgia Bulldogs, on April 25, 2026, as the kickoff to a new series of events the school is calling Live Between the Hedges.

The concert will also feature Zach Top and Lauren Alaina.

“The idea of bringing concerts back to Sanford Stadium has been in the works for a long time, and I am excited to see it become a reality,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said earlier this year.

Sanford Stadium last hosted a concert in 2013, featuring Aldean, Bryan, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett.

Ludacris played a short set in Sanford Stadium in 2016 as part of the football team’s annual spring game. James Brown performed during halftime of the 1977 game against Kentucky.

For Bryan and Aldean, the show is another homecoming. Bryan, a Leesburg and Aldean, from Macon, are longtime friends and have previously toured together.

Athens has become an increasingly popular stop for big-name acts. Earlier this year, country star and UGA graduate Megan Moroney played two nights at the new 8,500-seat Akins Ford Arena downtown. Billy Strings is scheduled for two February shows at the same venue.

Local officials expect the Sanford Stadium concert to draw tens of thousands and provide a lift to hotels, restaurants, and shops. More than 60,000 people attended the 2013 show.

“It will be a huge economic boost for the month of April,” said Katie Williams, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People love to be in Sanford Stadium, so I’m excited they’re bringing it back.”