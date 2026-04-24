ATHENS — Georgia will be making changes to its football radio broadcast starting this fall.

Jeff Dantzler will replace Scott Howard as the play-by-play voice, with Jon Stinchcomb taking over for Josh Brock as color analyst.

D.J. Shockley will continue in his duties as the sideline reporter. The changes will go into effect for the upcoming 2026 season.

“Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb and D.J. Shockley share a tremendous passion for the University of Georgia,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement put out by the school. “We look forward to many more iconic calls as they bring to life exceptional moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. We also thank Scott Howard for his nearly four decades of work for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, and we are thrilled he is staying on as our men’s basketball announcer.”

Dantzler calls baseball and women’s basketball for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network. He will continue to do so while taking on his football responsibilities.

Howard will continue to call Georgia men’s basketball games and handle special projects. He has been the play-by-play announcer for the last 18 seasons, including both of Georgia’s national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.

“Georgia Athletics is great because of the leadership and the common purpose we share from the top down,” Dantzler said. “I want to thank President Morehead, Josh Brooks, Kirby Smart, Georgia Athletics and Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing for this tremendous honor. As a young kid growing up in Statesboro, loving the University of Georgia, this is a dream come true. It is a wonderful honor and the opportunity of a lifetime. Like so many of the Bulldog faithful, I live and breathe by what happens on fall Saturdays. I am committed to providing our fans the very best picture and analysis as our beloved Bulldogs continue to compete for SEC and national championships. I am extremely grateful and humbled to step behind the mic and share these moments with each of you. Go Dawgs!”

Stinchcomb was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection while at Georgia from 1998 through 2002. He was taken in the 2003 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, with whom he’d go on to win a Super Bowl. Stinchcomb was inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor in 2012. Stinchcomb has also appeared as a regular Monday guest on DawgNation Daily.

Shockley has worked with the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network since 2021.

Georgia opens the 2026 football season against Tennessee State. Howard and Brock did call Georgia’s spring game last week