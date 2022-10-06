Arik Gilbert Georgia practice update, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin sees ‘evolution’ of Brock Bowers

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert is practicing with the Bulldogs this week, but he’s not expected to be heavily involved in the game plan. “I’m really proud of Arik’s progress and what he’s done,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

“I continue to be hopeful that he’ll contribute and help us.” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled at times the past two games, missing open receivers and misfiring on other pass attempts, with teams crowding the Bulldogs’ receivers more than ever. Smart has placed some of the blame on himself and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, suggesting they may be asking too much of Bennett. WATCH: Stetson Bennett cuts new commercial, on track for $1 million in NIL money It hasn’t helped that explosive wideout A.D. Mitchell has been out with a high ankle sprain since the second game of the season. UGA’s other top perimeter threat, Ladd McConkey, has been slowed by a foot injury since the opening game against Oregon.

Gilbert, who traveled with the team to Missouri but did not dress out for the game, is the sort of pass-catching target that defenses can’t press effectively because of the rare combination of size and speed he possesses. Smart, however, has prioritized Gilbert’s personal development and limited his playing time, working the LSU transfer into the program and team culture. RELATED: Kirby Smart explains Arik Gilbert’s at from South Carolina game “I’m always a lot more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than his well-being just on knowing assignments and what to do,” Smart said during preseason camp. “That’s the most important thing is that he feels comfortable with our team and can help us.” Georgia has two other explosive tight end targets in Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington who also create matchup nightmares.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, whose Tigers are a 30-point underdog to the Bulldogs in the teams’ game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, explained the challenges UGA’s tight ends present. “They’re in the country, two of the biggest matchup issues for everybody,” Harsin said. “They are utilized really well. I think they are discovering how much more they can do with those guys. “You see the evolution with Bowers and some of the things he’s doing because of his speed,” Harsin said. “I think both of those guys play hard, and they have the size and speed and all the tools you are looking for at that position. “Both guys provide a challenge in the matchups; how you attack them, how you handle both in the pass game,” he said. “You have to give them a variety of things, (and) you have to be multiple and have guys prepared to take on that challenge and the one on ones they’ll face.” WATCH: Stetson Bennett hilarious interview with Eli Manning

