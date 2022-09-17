Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored an impressive 48-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tight end Arik Gilbert didn’t make the trip for “personal reasons” on Saturday.

Gilbert, a unique talent to be sure, had seen limited action through the first two games against Oregon and Sanford with just 23 total snaps and no catches.

“All I can say is he didn’t make the trip for personal reasons” Smart said. “I’m hoping he gets back with us.”

Gilbert sat out last season while dealing with personal issues after transferring back to his home state of Georgia after his freshman season at LSU.

The Bulldogs have the luxury of utilizing a loaded tight ends room while Gilbert tends to his personal business.

