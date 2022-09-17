Dawgnation Logo
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina

Kirby Smart-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told the media on Saturday that tight end Arik Gilbert missed the South Carolina game for personal reasons. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tight end Arik Gilbert didn’t make the trip for “personal reasons” on Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored an impressive 48-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

WATCH: Heisman Hype real for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett after highlight-friendly game

Gilbert, a unique talent to be sure, had seen limited action through the first two games against Oregon and Sanford with just 23 total snaps and no catches.

“All I can say is he didn’t make the trip for personal reasons” Smart said. “I’m hoping he gets back with us.”

Gilbert sat out last season while dealing with personal issues after transferring back to his home state of Georgia after his freshman season at LSU.

The Bulldogs have the luxury of utilizing a loaded tight ends room while Gilbert tends to his personal business.

RELATED: Instant Observations from Georgia’s 48-7 win at South Carolina

All-American tight end Brock Bowers had his 2022 break-out game with 5 catches on 5 targets for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, and freshman tight end Oscar Delp had 2 catches for 32 yards including his first touchdown reception.

Darnell Washington, at 6-foot-7, 275-pounds Georgia’s giant mismatch at the position, had one catch for 15 yards.

The Bulldogs play host to Kent State at noon next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

RELATED: Here’s what Kirby has said about Arik Gilbert leading up to Saturday’s game

“I’m always a lot more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than his well-being just on knowing assignments and what to do,” Smart said during preseason camp.

“That’s the most important thing is that he feels comfortable with our team and can help us.”

Gilbert short the sort of impact he can have for Georgia if he can find his groove, catching three passes for 49 yards including two touchdown passes in the spring game.

