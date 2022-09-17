Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tight end Arik Gilbert didn’t make the trip for “personal reasons” on Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored an impressive 48-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Gilbert, a unique talent to be sure, had seen limited action through the first two games against Oregon and Sanford with just 23 total snaps and no catches.
“All I can say is he didn’t make the trip for personal reasons” Smart said. “I’m hoping he gets back with us.”
Gilbert sat out last season while dealing with personal issues after transferring back to his home state of Georgia after his freshman season at LSU.
The Bulldogs have the luxury of utilizing a loaded tight ends room while Gilbert tends to his personal business.
All-American tight end Brock Bowers had his 2022 break-out game with 5 catches on 5 targets for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, and freshman tight end Oscar Delp had 2 catches for 32 yards including his first touchdown reception.
Darnell Washington, at 6-foot-7, 275-pounds Georgia’s giant mismatch at the position, had one catch for 15 yards.
The Bulldogs play host to Kent State at noon next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
“I’m always a lot more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than his well-being just on knowing assignments and what to do,” Smart said during preseason camp.
“That’s the most important thing is that he feels comfortable with our team and can help us.”
Gilbert short the sort of impact he can have for Georgia if he can find his groove, catching three passes for 49 yards including two touchdown passes in the spring game.
