Onions! Stetson Bennett on track for $1 million with new NIL deal, remains Heisman contender

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett talks with SEC Network after their win against the Missouri Tigers in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won 26-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett stayed on track to clear more than $1 million in traditional NIL deals by adding another deal to his growing portfolio.

Bennett’s deal with Shuman Farms was negotiated by Everett Sports Management and holds value in the mid-five-figure range, per an ESM spokesman.

WATCH: Desmond Howard challenges Stetson Bennett as Heisman candidate

The current Heisman Trophy odds reflect Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as the favorite at 1.5-to-1, followed by USC QB Caleb Williams at 4-to-1, Alabama QB Bryce Young at 9-to-1 and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker at 14-to-1.

Bennett slipped to 16-to-1 after Georgia was held without a TD for the first three quarters in a football game for the first time since the 2019 SEC Championship Game against LSU.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (18-to-1) and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (22-to-1) are also in the Heisman mix.

RELATED: NFL Draft types see more zip from Bennett, but looking for more in coming weeks

Bennett’s statistics this season show the progress he has made in a Todd Monken offense that has been influenced by analyst Mike Bobo:

• Second in the SEC and 11th in the nation in passing yards per game (307.20)

• Third in the SEC and 25th in the nation in completion percentage (.690)

• Sixth in the SEC and 37th in the nation in pass efficiency (154.48)

Bennett’s appeal off the field has grown far and wide, with Eli Manning featuring him on a recent ESPN special, and a clever Hillpointe ad that showed the Georgia quarterback in a Mailman uniform.

WATCH: Stetson Bennett entertains fans dressed as Mailman

