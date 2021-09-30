Arkansas upset hopes against Georgia hinge on deep ball success

The No. 8-ranked Razorbacks (4-0) will have to take their shots at the back end of the No 2-ranked Bulldogs’ defense to have any shot at an upset in the noon game on Saturday at Sanford Stadium (TV: ESPN).

ATHENS — The Georgia football Front Seven ranks among the most dominant in collegiate football, and it’s a safe bet Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows it.

The Bulldogs went into this past offseason in a complete reload mode at cornerback with three former starters vacation the position, including NFL Draft first-round pick Eric Stokes and second-round pick Tyson Campbell.

Second-year cornerback Jalen Kimber was a projected starter coming out of spring drills, but he was injured in the preseason and recently underwent season-ending surgery.

In the opening game with Clemson, the Bulldogs were called for four pass interference penalties, three of them on cornerbacks.

Veteran safety Lewis Cine said Georgia made plenty of mistakes against the Gamecocks, too, telling media, “We’re not as good as you might think we are in a way, because we have a lot of things to fix.”

UGA looked strong in shutting out Vanderbilt 62–0 last Saturday, but Arkansas represents a significant upgrade.

The Razorbacks returned their starting offensive line, and in addition to Jefferson’s ability to throw the deep ball, the quarterback can also tuck and run.