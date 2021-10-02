5 questions with Arkansas insider entering Georgia football game

ATHENS — It has been quite a build-up to the Georgia-Arkansas game this week, a Top 10 showdown pitting two of the hottest programs in college football. Kirby Smart has turned UGA into an annual national championship contender with four consecutive Top 10 finishes.

Sam Pittman -- who worked at Georgia for Smart from 2016-2018 -- took over a program that had lost 19 straight SEC games and 14 games later, as the Hogs ranked in the Top 10. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) opened as 18-point favorites over the No. 8-ranked Razorbacks (4-0) in the noon game at Sanford Stadium (TV: ESPN) on Saturday, but there’s been an added degree of. uncertainty. Both teams have quarterback questions entering the game with the health of Georgia’s JT Daniels and Arkansas JT Daniels in question. DawgNation talked to Arkansas beat writer Tom Murphy, of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to learn more about the Razorbacks’ program this week. 1. How would you describe the mood around Fayetteville this week? I’m going to have to base it on social media as I’ve not been “out” much. Razorback fans are ecstatic. The Pittman Era is really ahead of schedule. But they were really the “tougher” team against both Texas and A&M. Razorback fans haven’t seen this much to get excited about since 2011. 2. Will Arkansas go all in financially to improve facilities and maintain coaching staff as a result of this start to the season? Facilities are essentially up to snuff, though apparently, Sam Pittman wants air conditioning in their indoor facility, which he lobbied for this week. It’s clear UA will have to up Sam’s salary at this point and probably bump up the pay at several other spots as well. Barry Odom got up to at least $1.7 million after interest from LSU and Texas in the offseason but he’s looking in line for another raise. I’m sure there will be some head coaching interest for Odom and Kendal Briles if this keeps up. 3. What is the worst-case scenario for Arkansas this season record-wise? Best-case?

It’s how you show up every week in the SEC, right? Just because the Razorbacks won two swing games already, they aren’t a cinch for bowl eligibility. However, barring a run of injuries to key players it looks like the Hogs would have a chance in most of their remaining games, with the possible exception of Saturday in Athens and on the road at Alabama. I think the expectation now is Arkansas should win at home vs. Auburn, UAPB, Mississippi State and Missouri, which would take them to 8 wins. At Ole Miss next week and at LSU are tricky. If they won once out of those two, they could get in the New Year’s Six conversations. I’m not counting this veteran team out against anybody quite yet. 4. What is the Razorbacks formula for an upset on Saturday in Athens? Establish the run, get KJ Jefferson involved in the run, hit a big pass play or three and get 7 and not 3 in every opportunity that becomes available. They can’t get overwhelmed with the crowd, the likes of which they haven’t heard against them in nearly two years. Contain the UGA run game to some extent, tackle in space, not got creamed in special teams as they did last year in this game. There’s a lot to ask of Arkansas to have a chance. 5. How do you see this game playing out? If I knew that, I’d bet it. I think Arkansas will have a chance to make this a tough, slug-it-out, field position type game. JT Daniels’ passing accuracy will be a big key. I’m sure Georgia will bring pressure to try to rattle Jefferson and stuff the run game. My top recommendation is to take the under and I don’t even know what it is.

