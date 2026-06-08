Georgia knows its start time and opponent for its first game in the College World Series.

Georgia (51-12) is in Bracket 2 and will face Texas (45-13) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

As the No. 3 national seed, the Bulldogs are the highest seed remaining in the tournament as they head to Omaha. Here’s a look at the rest of the CWS schedule, though it’s not finalized as super regional games continue Monday.

The Bulldogs have not played the Longhorns yet this season. The two teams last faced in April 2025, when Georgia lost all three games of the series.

“Texas has some pretty high-leverage arms that are unpredictable, right, and good athletes, so I mean, we’ll see what happens, but if the two of those ball clubs meet, should be another great matchup,” Mississippi State baseball coach Brian O’Connor said.

Regardless of how Georgia does against Texas, the Bulldogs will play again on Monday, June 15. If the Bulldogs win, they will play at 7 p.m. ET. If the Bulldogs lose, it will play at 2 p.m. ET in an elimination game.

Georgia advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 2008 by beating Mississippi State this past weekend. Georgia won the first game 13-12 before beating the Bulldogs 11-9 in extra innings on Sunday.

You can see the full game times and television network assignments for the College World Series below. The event will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, starting on Friday.

Men’s College World Series game times, TV networks