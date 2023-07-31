clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Georgia has taken down Michigan and Ohio State the past two seasons, and the Big Ten can’t seem to get over it.

Big Ten coordinator for officials Bill Carollo said last week the well-documented third-quarter CFP Semifinal play where Javon Bullard hit Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone was “dangerous” and indicated he didn’t think the call was executed correctly, as a personal foul should have been called.

It’s one thing for coaches to second-guess a call and stand up for their players, but when officials start second-guessing other officials six months after the game, it raises eyebrows.

The play occurred with 35 seconds left in the third quarter with the Buckeyes leading 35-24 when quarterback C.J. Stroud launched a high-arcing pass into the end zone.

Harrison, who had 5 catches for 106 yards and 2 TDs to that point in the game, raced under the rainbow throw as Bullard closed in, lowering his shoulder and striking Harrison in the shoulder as the ball arrived.

The play was originally flagged for targeting, but the Pac-12 officiating crew reviewed the call and determined Bullard’s hit was clean, leading Ohio State to kick a field goal and extend its lead to 38-24.

Georgia took a measured approach in the fourth quarter and overcame the lead, rallying for a 42-41 victory as the Buckeyes’ last-second field goal from 50-yards out sailed wide.

It’s understandable a player like Harrison would feel like he could have made a difference in the outcome had he played, and he said just that.

Still, the Big Ten coordinator of officials felt comfortable second-guessing the Pac-12 crew at the league’s media days.

“When you have a play like that, and most people think it’s at least a flag for a personal foul, they didn’t execute that well on it, they should’ve (had) personal foul with targeting, if you want to take one off and all that stuff,” Carollo said, per the Cleveland.com article. “It was a major call in the game. And if you call it, you have to have indisputable video evidence. It’s a gray area, and they flipped it. And that’s what they thought, and that’s what they felt.

“I know that people in Ohio State and fans throughout the country might have a different opinion of that. It’s a tough job. And I thought when it happened, I thought that officials were correct on the field, and replay just stepped in and made that change.”

There has been talk among Big Ten fans that the league has long catered to Michigan and Ohio State when it comes to its scheduling model and even its rules.

A recent example of such was in 2020, when the Big Ten changed its rules so that the Buckeyes could play in the Big Ten title game and make the College Football Playoffs.

The Big Ten said at the start of the season that a team would have to play six games to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. But when the Michigan-Ohio State game was canceled, things changed.

Coach Kirby Smart was the first to acknowledge his team was fortunate to beat the Buckeyes, as it was not UGA’s best outing. The Bulldogs missed two field goals and saw one of their key offensive weapons (Darnell Washington) go down with an injury earlier in the game, greatly affecting their game plan.

Ohio State fans, however, have continued to debate the Harrison call.

“I think the room of the coordinators or the people in the rules committee, they were split on it,” Carollo said of the call. “So it’s not clear cut. But when you’re split, what happens in replay? Call stands, right? We don’t have call stands in replay. So I think you work your way to that that answer, in just my own personal opinion.

“If it was my guys, I would have been satisfied what they did on the field, and I would live with that call. It was a dangerous play. It was a foul. And it didn’t end up that way.”

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 crew in …
ATHENS — Georgia has taken down Michigan and Ohio State the past two seasons, and the Big Ten can’t seem to get over it.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will break NFL …
Jim Harbaugh might have a healthy obsession with Georgia at this point.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers named Georgia’s lone representative on Maxwell Award watch …
The Maxwell Award is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. While it won’t be handed out until after the season, Georgia does have one player on award’s …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Warren Brinson setting tone for Georgia football fall camp: ‘Let’s keep …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Warren Brinson is fired up for the start of practice this fall having put the team’s two championship seasons behind him.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh on deck amid injured Seattle backfield, …
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and team captain Kenny McIntosh is in position to compete to become the “next man up” in Seattle after injuries sidelined the Seahawks lead …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh on deck amid injured Seattle backfield, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Warren Brinson setting tone for Georgia football fall camp: ‘Let’s …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: All-American LB Kristopher C. Jones commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.