Still, the Big Ten coordinator of officials felt comfortable second-guessing the Pac-12 crew at the league’s media days.

“When you have a play like that, and most people think it’s at least a flag for a personal foul, they didn’t execute that well on it, they should’ve (had) personal foul with targeting, if you want to take one off and all that stuff,” Carollo said, per the Cleveland.com article. “It was a major call in the game. And if you call it, you have to have indisputable video evidence. It’s a gray area, and they flipped it. And that’s what they thought, and that’s what they felt.

“I know that people in Ohio State and fans throughout the country might have a different opinion of that. It’s a tough job. And I thought when it happened, I thought that officials were correct on the field, and replay just stepped in and made that change.”

There has been talk among Big Ten fans that the league has long catered to Michigan and Ohio State when it comes to its scheduling model and even its rules.

A recent example of such was in 2020, when the Big Ten changed its rules so that the Buckeyes could play in the Big Ten title game and make the College Football Playoffs.

The Big Ten said at the start of the season that a team would have to play six games to be eligible to play in the conference championship game. But when the Michigan-Ohio State game was canceled, things changed.