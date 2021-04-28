SEC Media Days order: Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin to share Tuesday spotlight
19-22 in Hoover, Ala., with the resumption of the SEC Media Days after the one-year COVID-inducted hiatus.
The SEC league office announced the schedule for the 14 conference coaches and the whichever player representatives they choose to bring to The Wynfrey Hotel for the four-day event.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will go on Day Two, sharing Tuesday, July 20, with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and new Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.
The Bulldogs figure to be picked to win the SEC East Division, and some will likely projected Georgia to win what would be its first SEC Championship since 2017.
Quarterback JT Daniels impressed many with his G-Day performance, lifting the Bulldogs’ image and enhancing what were already high expectations.
Georgia has yet to announce which players it will bring to Hoover, Ala., to meet the media and go on set with the SEC Network from the event, but it’s hard to imagine Daniels not being there.
The Bulldogs have several other rising star players on the roster who would make good interview subjects, including senior Jordan Davis, junior Nakobe Dean and senior Jamaree Salyer.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Monday, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU — Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Tuesday, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin
Tennessee — Josh Heupel
Wednesday, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Thursday, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn — Bryan Harsin
Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz
UGA News
- SEC Media Days order: Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin to share Tuesday spotlight
- Georgia players fall on Mel Kiper Jr. final Big Board day before 2021 NFL Draft
- ESPN still high on George Pickens NFL draft potential following ACL injury
- Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Tyson Campbell
- Debunking 3 freezing cold Georgia takes: Kirby Smart, Tom Crean