SEC Media Days order: Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin to share Tuesday spotlight

The SEC league office announced the schedule for the 14 conference coaches and the whichever player representatives they choose to bring to The Wynfrey Hotel for the four-day event.

19-22 in Hoover, Ala., with the resumption of the SEC Media Days after the one-year COVID-inducted hiatus.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will go on Day Two, sharing Tuesday, July 20, with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and new Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.

The Bulldogs figure to be picked to win the SEC East Division, and some will likely projected Georgia to win what would be its first SEC Championship since 2017.

Quarterback JT Daniels impressed many with his G-Day performance, lifting the Bulldogs’ image and enhancing what were already high expectations.

Georgia has yet to announce which players it will bring to Hoover, Ala., to meet the media and go on set with the SEC Network from the event, but it’s hard to imagine Daniels not being there.

The Bulldogs have several other rising star players on the roster who would make good interview subjects, including senior Jordan Davis, junior Nakobe Dean and senior Jamaree Salyer.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Monday, July 19