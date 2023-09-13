clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia braces for ‘statement game’ against upset-minded South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia football is ready to make an SEC statement after dispatching of two overmatched opponents in what amounted to glorified scrimmages.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart challenges fans, promotes incredible …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Smael Mondon, now feeling ‘pretty good’, ready to put his best foot …
ATHENS — Smael Mondon speaks like he plays football. Quickly and to the point.
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia continues to practice for South …
Kirby Smart was all business when speaking to reporters on Tuesday following the second practice of the week for Georgia.
Connor Riley
Ny Carr: The real change-of-direction to applaud in the dynamic …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia defense ready to ‘flip the switch’ against Spencer Rattler, …

Connor Riley
Georgia braces for ‘statement game’ against upset-minded South …

Mike Griffith
Smael Mondon, now feeling ‘pretty good’, ready to put his best foot …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart, Shane Beamer share differing views on Tyler Simmons’ …

Connor Riley
