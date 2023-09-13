Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,030 (Sept. 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Kirby Smart’s challenge to UGA fans to create an elite atmosphere for Saturday’s SEC opener for UGA against South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart challenges fans, promotes incredible atmosphere vs. South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have created quite a reputation for themselves in recent years for creating tough atmospheres for opposing teams to play in when they travel to Sanford Stadium, and this week, UGA coach Kirby Smart is challenging DawgNation to do it again.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what Smart said -- and the diabolical tactic he’s using to get fans whipped up into a fever pitch.

15-minute mark: I address how UGA will defend South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview what to expect vs. the Gamecocks on Saturday.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of notable moments from Week 2.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.